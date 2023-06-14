Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of DGI9 opened at GBX 65.64 ($0.82) on Wednesday. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.40 ($1.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £567.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.00.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile
Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.
