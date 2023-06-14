DeXe (DEXE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $73.08 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $73.08 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00007990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeXe has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,478,899.70716375 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 1.92924711 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $792,287.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

