DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.22

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.22 and last traded at $126.91, with a volume of 2597866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 179.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.13.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,466 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,155 shares of company stock worth $9,279,445 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

