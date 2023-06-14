Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading 1.2% Higher

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €29.70 ($31.94) and last traded at €29.60 ($31.83). 5,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.25 ($31.45).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $556.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

