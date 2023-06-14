Dent (DENT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.04 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $65.83 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

