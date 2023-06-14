DeFiChain (DFI) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $234.77 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,030,319,038 coins and its circulating supply is 712,672,745 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

