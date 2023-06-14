Decred Price Reaches $13.40 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $201.23 million and $13.64 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.40 or 0.00051652 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00107750 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00021785 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,018,844 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

