Decred Hits Market Cap of $234.26 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $15.60 or 0.00062314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $234.26 million and $19.69 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00105765 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00033848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00022561 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,019,397 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

