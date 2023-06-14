Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) versus ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Critical Comparison

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $138.26 million 8.24 -$178.93 million ($2.35) -6.17 ANI Pharmaceuticals $316.39 million 2.82 -$47.90 million ($1.71) -29.05

Volatility & Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 1 2 6 0 2.56 ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $21.78, suggesting a potential upside of 50.19%. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.07%. Given Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals -131.38% -46.56% -36.58% ANI Pharmaceuticals -7.34% 10.60% 4.40%

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. The company was founded by Peter A. Petillo and Daniel L. Flynn in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. The company was founded on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Baudette, MN.

