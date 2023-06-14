DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.18

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and traded as low as $91.56. DBS Group shares last traded at $93.09, with a volume of 42,285 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.2113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

