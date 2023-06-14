Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Lifted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,577 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.61% of Datadog worth $142,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $14,067,236.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 624,181 shares of company stock valued at $51,045,079. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.13. 700,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.02 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

