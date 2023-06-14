Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.15

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.15 and last traded at $164.98, with a volume of 1109408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.31.
Darden Restaurants Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.36 and its 200-day moving average is $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
- What To Expect From The 2nd Quarter Earnings Cycle
- Ceridian Forms Constructive Base; Stock Up 13.68% In Past Month
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.