Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

NYSE DHR opened at $241.27 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

