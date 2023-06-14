Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRCD) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRCD – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.65. 15,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 28,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Dakota Territory Resource Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

