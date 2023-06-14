D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,700 shares, a growth of 221.0% from the May 15th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $0.90 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

HEPS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 2,000,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,589. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $423.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 79.61%. Equities analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

