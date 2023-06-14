Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

CYTK stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,453 shares of company stock worth $3,495,951. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

