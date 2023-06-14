CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Stock Down 6.0 %

CVS Health stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.96. 8,121,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,779,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

