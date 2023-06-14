Curve DAO Token Price Down 18% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $533.67 million and $32.36 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001283 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About Curve DAO Token
Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,964,230,741 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,012,347 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
