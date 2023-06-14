Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Crown accounts for approximately 8.1% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $17,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,527,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,523,000 after purchasing an additional 807,337 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Crown by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,627,000 after purchasing an additional 684,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.04. 440,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.84. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

