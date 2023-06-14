Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Raised by Akaris Global Partners LP

Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises about 14.9% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP owned about 0.44% of Crown worth $43,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,527,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,523,000 after buying an additional 807,337 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Crown by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,627,000 after acquiring an additional 684,077 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $102.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.