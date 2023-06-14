Crixus BH3 Acquisition (NASDAQ:BHACW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crixus BH3 Acquisition (NASDAQ:BHACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the May 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHACW. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crixus BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crixus BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Crixus BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crixus BH3 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

Crixus BH3 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BHACW stock remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,358. Crixus BH3 Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Crixus BH3 Acquisition Company Profile

Crixus BH3 Acquisition Company is a blank check company. Crixus BH3 Acquisition Company was formerly known as BH3 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Crixus BH3 Acquisition Company in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

