Critical Comparison: Revvity (RVTY) and Its Competitors

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostics & Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Revvity to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity’s competitors have a beta of 0.72, indicating that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revvity Competitors 68 281 237 35 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revvity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies have a potential upside of 143.29%. Given Revvity’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revvity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revvity and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion $569.18 million 14.96 Revvity Competitors $965.74 million $60.17 million -143.60

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Revvity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Revvity pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 13.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Revvity Competitors -30.08% -0.79% -6.60%

Summary

Revvity beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

