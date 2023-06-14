Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) is Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s 7th Largest Position

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,886,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,869 shares during the period. Cricut accounts for 8.6% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 6.74% of Cricut worth $137,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.86. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $15.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

