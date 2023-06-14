Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,518 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

