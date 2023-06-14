Creditcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.59 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $49.09 million and approximately $15.59 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003957 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000604 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007193 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

