Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.97. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 127,312 shares.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

