Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Stories

