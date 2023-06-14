Craig Boundy Sells 49,553 Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Craig Boundy sold 49,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($36.45), for a total value of £1,443,478.89 ($1,806,154.77).

Experian Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,971 ($37.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,512.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,783.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,831.49. Experian plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,242 ($28.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,160 ($39.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41.

Experian Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,090.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Experian

EXPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.04) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.73).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

