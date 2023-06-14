Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 323,600 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 450,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 4,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $109,568.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,857,032.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $381,366. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COSM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Cosmos Health Trading Down 5.6 %

About Cosmos Health

NASDAQ COSM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 233,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Cosmos Health has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

