Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Cap of $2.99 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $8.64 or 0.00033304 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $74.83 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00045491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.