Corp Intel Sells 38,500,000 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,927. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.