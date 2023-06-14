Contrasting RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) & Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A RingCentral -38.09% -765.97% -6.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and RingCentral’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $59.05 million 3.33 -$419.77 million N/A N/A RingCentral $1.99 billion 1.68 -$879.17 million ($8.20) -4.25

Risk and Volatility

Iris Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

Iris Energy has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Iris Energy and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67 RingCentral 0 9 12 1 2.64

Iris Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 87.15%. RingCentral has a consensus target price of $47.17, indicating a potential upside of 35.34%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than RingCentral.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iris Energy beats RingCentral on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

