Contrasting Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) and EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Petro Matad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Petro Matad and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petro Matad N/A N/A N/A EQT 41.96% 15.17% 7.06%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petro Matad N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -1.88 EQT $7.50 billion 1.85 $1.77 billion $11.26 3.41

This table compares Petro Matad and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Petro Matad. Petro Matad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Petro Matad and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petro Matad 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 0 6 13 0 2.68

EQT has a consensus price target of $49.59, suggesting a potential upside of 28.97%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than Petro Matad.

Summary

EQT beats Petro Matad on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

