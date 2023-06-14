Contrasting Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) and American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating) and American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tax and American Acquisition Opportunity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax 0.98% 1.61% 0.77% American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% -0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Liberty Tax and American Acquisition Opportunity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tax 0 0 0 0 N/A American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Liberty Tax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Liberty Tax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Tax and American Acquisition Opportunity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax $132.55 million 3.54 -$2.16 million ($0.21) -138.00 American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

American Acquisition Opportunity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Tax.

Summary

Liberty Tax beats American Acquisition Opportunity on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

