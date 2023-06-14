Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 153.3% in May

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the May 15th total of 100,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

CNTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 76,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,613. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.33. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.