Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.19

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Conflux has a market cap of $562.94 million and approximately $42.38 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,984.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00298513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00522202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00405874 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,557,551 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

