Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 16,625 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $605,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Confluent Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. 5,183,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,731. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,755,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Confluent by 60.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 517,458 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Confluent by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,235,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

