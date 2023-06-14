Conan Mcintyre Acquires 250,000 Shares of Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI) Stock

Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI – Get Rating) Director Conan Mcintyre purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.
Churchill Resources Trading Up 18.2 %
Shares of CVE CRI traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.07. 163,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,112. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Churchill Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.
About Churchill Resources
