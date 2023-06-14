Conan Mcintyre Acquires 250,000 Shares of Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI) Stock

Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI – Get Rating) Director Conan Mcintyre purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

Churchill Resources Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of CVE CRI traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.07. 163,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,112. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Churchill Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Churchill Resources

Churchill Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage mining company in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits, as well as battery metals and diamonds. It focuses on the exploration and development of the Taylor Brook project in Newfoundland; Florence Lake property in Labrador; Pelly Bay project in Nunavut; and White River project in Ontario.

