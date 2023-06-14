Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.63

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.63 and traded as low as C$6.57. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$6.64, with a volume of 7,360 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.64. The company has a market cap of C$530.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group
In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$74,000.00. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Read More
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.