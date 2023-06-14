Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $209.65 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $27.39 or 0.00105199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $209.65 million and $12.04 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018445 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,511 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,654,414.50467232 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 27.84177919 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 355 active market(s) with $16,184,663.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

