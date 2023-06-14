Comparing Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) and Its Rivals

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) is one of 348 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Novozymes A/S to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Novozymes A/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors 482 1594 4009 40 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 79.75%. Given Novozymes A/S’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novozymes A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Novozymes A/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 1,850.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Novozymes A/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

20.4% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S N/A N/A 5.97 Novozymes A/S Competitors $130.82 million -$11.92 million 70.61

Novozymes A/S’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Novozymes A/S. Novozymes A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors -434.66% -57.40% -15.34%

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

