Comparing MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) and Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) and Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery N/A 1.83% 1.46% Data Storage -18.87% -20.22% -16.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MSP Recovery and Data Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSP Recovery and Data Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A Data Storage $22.09 million 0.61 -$4.36 million ($0.62) -3.21

MSP Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Data Storage.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

