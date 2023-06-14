Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,572,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 3,331,058 shares.The stock last traded at $2.74 and had previously closed at $2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SID has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently -4,100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,415 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,056,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 861,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 736,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

