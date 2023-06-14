Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 903.3% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

