Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Trading Down 5.9%

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.85 and last traded at $51.19. 154,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 326,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBU. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,942,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Community Bank System by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

