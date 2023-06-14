Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,265,859. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

