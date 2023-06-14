CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Up 42.0% in May

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $26.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.75 target price on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CLGN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. 3,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81.

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 48.82% and a negative net margin of 2,519.52%. As a group, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Featured Stories

