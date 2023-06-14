Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.72 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $11.72 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,715.89 or 0.06835406 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars.

