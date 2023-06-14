Coin98 One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.99 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $66.56 million and $8.99 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002914 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007171 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017095 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

