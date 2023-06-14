Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 481,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $391.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 55.52% and a negative net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.